Moon Knight Video Breaks Down Marvel’s Mysterious Arthur Harrow

Moon Knight has released three solid episodes on Disney+, and it seems like the series has no plans of slowing down. The series is delving into the Egyptian God portion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and every thing to come out is definitely stimulating. This weeks episode showed us a little more on the series’ villain Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke, and it seems like there’s more to the villain then meets the eye. Marvel Studios just released a new video about Hawkes villain and it gives us some insight into the character.

In the video, Hawke talks about his role and it almost seems like the character may or may not think he’s a villain. Recently, Ethan Hawke, who plays Arthur Harrow in the series, revealed that Moon Knight was the most creative freedom he’s ever had as an actor. Hawke spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and let them in on the behind-the-scenes of the series. You can check out the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Through much of my career, the higher the budget went up, the higher the fear quotient went up, and from the people in charge, there was a lot less creativity on set because there was so much fear. But there’s something about the success that Marvel has achieved that empowers them to be confident and not be fearful,” Hawke told the trade. “I’m only guessing here, but somehow in the DNA between Kevin Feige’s relationship to Robert Downey Jr., there’s something really good that happened between the producorial-actor relationship. They have tremendous faith and belief in the actor’s ability to contribute. That opening scene is a great example of them using your creativity to help get you to invest in the show and to come up with original ideas. So I was really impressed by that. Oscar poured himself into this part. At one point when Oscar and I were rehearsing, I said to him, ‘You realize that they’re being so kind? They believe in us so much that if this doesn’t work, it’s our fault. We can’t blame anybody.'(Laughs.) But that’s really empowering as a performer. Yes, you have to work in their kitchen, but they’re going to let you work.”

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.” The first three episodes of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight are streaming exclusively on Disney+.



What did you think about the latest episode of Moon Knight? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!