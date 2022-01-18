Moon Knight Fans Are Wondering Where Jake Lockley Is

The Moon Knight trailer has arrived, and Jake Lockley is nowhere to be seen. In fact, Marvel Studios doubled-down on the Lockley-less show in a synopsis released to members of the media, suggesting only Steven Grant and Marc Spector would be the only two identities used by the eponymous vigilante. As such, Moon Knight fans are worried about the disappearance of Lockley, the third identity Spector often goes by in the Marvel source material.

“The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life,” the synopsis reads. “Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Which characters would you like to see pop up in Moon Knight? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

