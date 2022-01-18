Marvel’s New Moon Knight Synopsis Makes Major Change to Marc Spector

As it turns out, Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) isn’t the main character of Marvel’s Moon Knight. Instead, Isaac will primarily play Steven Grant, one of the character’s three identities. This is according to the new synopsis Marvel Studios distributed to members of the media moments after releasing the show’s first full-length trailer. Not just that, but Grant doesn’t appear to be the millionaire movie producer he is the Marvel source material. Instead, he’s a gift shop employee.

“The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life,” the synopsis reads. “Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Noticeably absent from the synopsis—and trailer, for that matter—is Jake Lockley, the vigilante’s third identity that typically serves as a taxi driver in the comics. The trailer also gave fans of the character their first look at Khonshu, but no other Egyptian gods were present in the series.

The previous synopsis used by the studio claimed there was a war between gods, rather than a mystery.

“A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder,” the previous synopsis read. “The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

