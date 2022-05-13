Moon Knight's Jeremy Slater Breaks Down Character's Moon-Shaped Arsenal

✖

When Marvel Studios revealed the first look at Oscar Isaac in costume as Moon Knight, it was met with nothing but praise. The costume was pretty accurate to the comics and it featured a pretty cool gadget located on the vigilantes chest. Moon Knight's crescent moon symbol also acted as a moon-shaped weapon, and we were wondering how the character replaced any that he lost. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak with Moon Knight Head Writer Jeremy Slater and he revealed a very simple reason as to how the character does this.

"Yeah, I think it's all supernatural, just sort of magic, because the entire costume is sort of the manifestation of Khonshu powers," Slater revealed to us. "So my thinking is that he probably has a way to replenish those crescents, that he doesn't have to jog across the battlefield after everyone's unconscious and collect all of his little blades and toys. But it's also the sort of thing that you try to just gloss over as a writer because once you have to explain that stuff, that's when you're way in the weeds."

Moon Knight's future is pretty in limbo right now even though the series featured a post-credits scene that sets up some interesting things for the character, so hopefully we get to see where Marc Spector and Steven Grant end up next sooner rather than later. During a new interview with SFX Magazine director Mohamed Diab revealed that Moon Knight is here to stay.

"If you ask me, I would tell you that Moon Knight is here to stay," Diab explained. "He's an interesting character. If you are Marvel, I think the smart business decision is to keep him. The only thing is, Marvel is not traditional. If you succeed, it doesn't mean you're gonna get a Season 2. By the way, I'm kept in the dark. I have no clue. I'm just thinking as a businessman right now. But I think they're going to stay. Maybe it's going to be a film. Maybe it's going to be a journey like what happened with WandaVision. I wish one day, if there is an expansion, I would be a part of it. We ended in a way that feels like a beginning. You see Mark and Steven becoming a new dynamic, the two of them in one body. We see Jake. You see the Scarlet Scarab, who could be a superhero or not. Very interesting stuff."

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+.

