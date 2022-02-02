Moonfall Director Roland Emmerich Shares How Marvel, DC, and Star Wars Are “Ruining” the Blockbuster Industry

Throughout the ’90s, filmmaker Roland Emmerich made a name for himself for delivering audiences some of the biggest on-screen spectacles available, thanks to films like Stargate, Independence Day, and Godzilla, but the filmmaker recently noted that, despite their popularity, Marvel, DC Comics, and Star Wars films have somewhat “ruined” the blockbuster industry because of how difficult it is to develop original narratives of that scope. Making matters more complicated is the fact that Emmerich himself isn’t particularly a fan of such franchises, preventing him from getting involved in any of those series, denying him more big-budget filmmaking opportunities. Luckily, Emmerich did return to deliver Moonfall, which hits theaters on February 4th.

When Den of Geek asked Emmerich about whether the blockbuster world has changed in recent years, he confirmed, “Oh yes,” while adding, “Because naturally Marvel and DC Comics, and Star Wars, have pretty much taken over. It’s ruining our industry a little bit, because nobody does anything original anymore.”

It’s worth pointing out that Emmerich wasn’t noting that comic-book movies or continuations of familiar properties are ruining the entire movie industry as a whole, as other filmmakers might express, more that his specific niche of delivering original spectacles has seen challenges, as a studio knows cashing in on a known brand will potentially be more profitable than an entirely original experience.

“You should make bold new movies, you know?” Emmerich pointed out. “And I think, actually, Christopher Nolan is the master of that. He is someone who can make movies about whatever he wants. I have it a little bit harder, but I still have a big enough name — especially when it’s a disaster [movie] or has some sort of disaster theme.”

As far as why Emmerich himself isn’t entirely interested in getting involved with a massive franchise, he explained it was merely out of a lack of connection to the source material.

“There were [The Adventures of Tintin comics], but they were very childish and there were no superheroes,” the filmmaker confessed. “So that’s why at the very beginning, superheroes didn’t work in Germany. They needed 10 or 15 years [of movies] to get to the same level as the rest of the world … But I just have never found any interest in that kind of movie.”

Moonfall lands in theaters on February 4th.

