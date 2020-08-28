The New Mutants Finally Coming to a Streaming Service

✖

The journey to the screen for Josh Boone's The New Mutants was a long and tumultuous one, ultimately ending with a whimper as it was dumped into theaters in the middle of a pandemic. Following its short theatrical release, and a debut on video on-demand services, New Mutants is finally hitting a streaming service where quite a lot of Marvel fans will likely discover it for the very first time.

On Tuesday, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup in April, and The New Mutants found itself on the roster. The final X-Men film to be produced by Fox will be hitting the streaming service on April 10th, making it free to watch for all subscribers.

It may be confusing to see The New Mutants head over to HBO Max, considering that the film is owned by Disney. Many had wondered if Hulu or Disney+ would be the services to get the first crack at the X-Men movie. However, Fox had an ongoing deal with HBO that saw all of the studio's new films get a window on HBO. Everything on HBO is also available on HBO Max, so seeing The New Mutants on the service isn't too big of a surprise. Once it's done on HBO Max, it will probably head to a Disney-owned service.

Following Disney's purchase of Fox, the X-Men characters will eventually make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, effectively ending the X-Men film franchise led by Simon Kinberg. The New Mutants was the last film in that franchise to hit theaters, but it wasn't quite as connected to the rest of the series as previous films. However, the creative team had always hoped to turn it into a trilogy, which would've allowed it to tie in much more closely.

"There still are references to the X-Men universe," Boone told ComicBook.com. "It's just like we made this at such a strange time in the circumstances under which we made it was strange, which was, we didn't know there was gonna be a merger till we finished shooting. So we made the movie thinking it was the first of three. And then eventually we dovetail with [Simon Kinberg]'s X-Men movies. And eventually they'd come together like in a big Marvel type way. But you know, that's not what happened. And it's like, everything sort of got flipped upside down where it's like, we had to do a really good job this last time I went into the edit, making sure it didn't feel too much, like there were too many loose ends to be followed up on in another movie. So most of the little bit of work I did when I came back was to make sure that those tendrils were fixed."

