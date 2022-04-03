Morbius Director Talks Deleted Scene With Michael Keaton’s Vulture

Morbius has officially made its way into theaters, and it’s definitely a sight to see. Fans and critics alike are all in agreement about how bad the film is and some of it surrounds the films plot. The film was originally set to feature a lot more moments with Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes/Vulture and most of his scenes were cut or turned into post-credits scenes. Director Daniel Espinosa recently had a chat with Variety and revealed why the cut Keaton’s scenes.

“There was a moment where we were playing more with this idea that it would be more intricate of how people saw each other,” Espinosa told the trade. “When you make movies, you have all these different ideas, and then we made the decision to make it pure and put it toward the end because it’s clearer. That’s what people do. There’s not much more, but there’s always a bit on the cutting room floor. Many of those Vulture scenes were shot from the beginning. What had to be changed was the physiology of how to move between worlds.”

“The idea of moving between worlds was invented by Sony, not by the MCU. They did it and then I had to adjust. That’s the thing with the Marvel universe, in the comic books it’s always expanding. There are rules you’re slowly setting up together, but the creators are different. The whole idea of the Marvel universe is you have to create the collaboration so they function together. If you have Chris Claremont who’s working on X-Men and he spoke to Steve Ditko, there are clearly different perspectives, and if J. Michael Straczynski gets involved, they have to collaborate to make those rules.” The Morbius director added.

The Marvel multiverse is pretty complicated. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, characters that knew that Peter Parker was Spider-Man were transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to a spell gone awry. But it seems that the spell had a different effect on Adrian Toomes. Espinosa previously revealed that the Toomes we see in Morbius is the same character from Spider-Man: Homecoming. In a recent Twitter Q&A for the film, the director explained exactly what was going on with Keaton’s Vulture.

“At the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and in No Way Home itself, it is clearly established that it is possible for characters to transfer from one Multiverse to another,” Espinosa told Cinemablend during a Twitter Q&A. “The events of No Way Home had the effect of transferring Venom and Vulture (and maybe others ) back and forth between the MCU and the Venom Universe.”

Morbius is exclusively in theaters now! The film stars Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson. Morbius follows Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who is suffering from a rare blood condition and tries a very risky cure that essentially turns him into a vampire.

