Morbius Star Jared Leto Took 45-Minute Bathroom Breaks While Filming Marvel Spinoff

By now, you likely know Jared Leto is a method actor—almost to a fault. For the layman, that means the actor immerses himself so much in his roles, he acts the part even when the cameras aren’t rolling. Because of that, Leto would often take extensive bathroom breaks while in character. Since Michael Morbius uses crutches to help himself limp around, Leto’s bathroom breaks often took upwards of 45 minutes. In an interview with UPROXX, filmmaker Daniel Espinosa confirmed the legend and the fact the production eventually bought Leto a wheelchair to make the process faster.

“Because I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he’s been having this pain his whole life. Even though, as he’s alive and strong, it has to be a difference. Hey, man, it’s people’s processes,” Espinosa told the website. “All of the actors believe in processes. And you, as director, you support whatever makes it as good as you can be.”

While it did slow down the production, Espinosa backed Leto up by saying most actors often take the craft extremely seriously.

“Almost all actors, in general, have their own reputation of being an interesting person how he works with their characters. I think that all of them have these traits,” the filmmaker added. “If you want a completely normal person that does only things that you understand, then you’re in the wrong business. Because what’s different is what makes them tick. It’s very hard to be able to say, ‘I can take this part away and I will still get the same stuff from him.’ I don’t do that. I’m more to see like, ‘Hey, if you’re doing this, we have to do this.’”

Despite the film already having been skewered by critics, it’s still making a sizable amount at the box office. It won the race its first weekend in theaters, grossing nearly $84 million worldwide, including a $39M haul across 4,268 theaters domestically.

Morbius is now showing exclusively in theaters.

