‘Morbius’: Jared Leto Reveals First Look at Michael Morbius

Jared Leto has revealed the first official look at his Michael Morbius character from Morbius, Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff movie based around the character of Morbius the Living Vampire from Marvel Comics.

Of course, the picture above manages to hide the one area of Leto’s anatomy that Marvel fans want to see right now: his mouth, which could confirm just where Michael Morbius is in his vampiric evolution at the point when this scene takes place. Indeed, while this is in fact the first official look at Leto as Michael Morbius, fans are eagerly anticipating the reveal of how director Daniel Espinosa (Safe House) and his visual effects team will bring “The Living Vampire” to life.

Morbius has become a curious project to watch following Sony’s unexpected success with the launch of its “Sony Universe of Marvel Characters” universe last fall. Venom turned out to be the most profitable Spider-Man movie yet ($855M on $100M budget), while the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film nabbed an Oscar and opened up a whole new franchise opportunity for the studio. Now Spider-Man: Far From Home will add another major step forward for the brand, and it’s up to Morbius to carry the Spider-Man spinoffs forward and prove that Venom wasn’t just a fluke.

In the last few months, Morbius has seen a nice expansion of its cast, adding acclaimed actors like Dr. Who star Matt Smith in a major role as well as Mad Men‘s Jared Harris, and Pacific Rim: Uprising’s Adria Arjona. Producers Avid Arad and Matt Tolmach have already teased another actor-driven performance that will make Morbius great.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” Arad said. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do.”

Aside from the full Morbius vampire design, or the mysteries of the story and characters, Marvel fans are also eager to learn if Sony will actually commit to giving Morbius an “R” Rating.

Morbius The Living Vampire premieres in theaters on July 31, 2020.

