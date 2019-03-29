Jared Leto Takes Flight in New Set Video From Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’

Morbius The Living Vampire is set to bring a completely different corner of the Marvel Comics world to the big screen, with Jared Leto bringing the titular Spider-Man villain to life. For those who are eagerly anticipating the film’s debut, a new set video teases the high-octane action that’s to come.

A set video and series of photos have made their way online, which appear to show Leto wearing an orange jumpsuit while attached to wires as he flies over a rather spooky setting. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fact that Leto is clearly flying in the scene does seem to hint that his character might already have his supernatural powers, but there’s no telling exactly what context this moment takes place in. Either way, it does give another early indication of what kind of tone and energy the film is trying to bring to Sony’s post-Venom Marvel universe, after set photos began to pop up earlier this week.

Morbius follows Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, who is a scientist whose attempt to cure himself of a blood disease leads to him developing vampire powers. The film will be directed by Safe House‘s Daniel Espinosa. Pacific Rim: Uprising‘s Adria Arjona has been cast as the film’s female lead, and Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson have cast in currently-unknown roles.

Morbius is just the latest entry in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, capitalizing off of the success of last year’s Venom. Solo films for Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Jackpot are also in development at the studio.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” prodicer Avi Arad shared in a previous interview. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are.”

Morbius will be released on July 31, 2020.