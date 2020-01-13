Marvel

Morbius Trailer Has Marvel Fans Convinced The Sinister Six Is Coming

The first trailer for Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff film Morbius is now out, and it certainly is […]

The first trailer for Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff film Morbius is now out, and it certainly is getting a lot of attention from Marvel fans. The Morbius trailer may present things in the standard antihero origin movie format (main character with major flaw experiences tragic induction into super-powered life, and must find purpose in that life), but it also had one major surprise. The surprise was no less than a cameo appearance from Michael Keaton, who Marvel fans best know as Adrian Toomes / Vulture, from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Now that we know that Keaton is almost certainly reprising his role as Vulture in Morbius, Marvel fans are getting hyped. Many fans believe the notion that Sony is giving its Spider-Verse franchise a major boost by finally delivering the big Sinister-Six movie event that was promised back during the days of the The Amazing Spider-Man reboot.

Scroll below for the breakdown of why Marvel fans think a Sinister Six movie is coming after Morbius!

It’s All Connected

Suddenly, Marvel fans are seeing such thick walls between Marvel Studios and Sony’s Spider-Man movie franchise. In one trailer, Sony has made all these new Spider-Man movies look connected. 

Who Are The Six?

Now that Marvel fans have renewed hope that we’re getting the Sinister Six, the question has quickly become: Who will be The Six? While Vulture, Shocker, and Mysterio seem like obvious choices, Morbius may also have a Doctor Octopus reveal up its sleeve… 

Squeeeee!

That Morbius trailer may have been pretty standard, but that final cameo appearance from Michael Keaton is causing fans to have massive geekgasms, all over the Internet. 

This Is Why Peter Can’t Have Nice Things

Based on these Marvel Spider-Man films, and what’s now taking place in the spinoffs, it really seems like Peter Parker has the worst luck ever. 

Vulture’s Master Plan

The way the scene at the end of the Morbius trailer plays out, it almost seems like Adrian Toomes / Vulture is the one hatching some kind of master plan. Wonder what it could be?

Amazing Spider-Man All Over Again…

This being the Internet, not everyone is happy about the notion of Morbius setting up the Sinister Six. After all, rushing the Sinister Six storyline is what helped ruin the Amazing Spider-Man‘s franchise dreams.

Spider-Man’s Not Ready!

Whatever Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has faced so far, it’s going to be nothing compared to the power of fighting six supervillains at once. In fact, it begs the question… 

Will Peter Survive?

Some Marvel fans have a new theory: Peter Parker won’t survive his battle with the Sinister Six. Could this be the pathway to Miles Morales’ live-action movie debut? 

Norman Next?

The only element of this Sinister Six movie missing is the character both Spider-Man and MCU fans have been waiting for: Norman Osborn. With so many possible clues pointing to Norman already, how far off can this reveal really be? 

What About Prowler?

Donald Glover was a fan-favorite for his bit role as Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming – a character who eventually becomes the anti-hero known as Prowler. So, if we’re getting a Sinister Six movie, naturally some fans will be campaigning for Prowler to be a part of it. Let’s make that happen, Sony! 

Morbius hits theaters on July 31st; Venom 2 hits theaters on October 2nd. Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16, 2021.

