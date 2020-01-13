Morbius Trailer Has Marvel Fans Convinced The Sinister Six Is Coming

The first trailer for Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff film Morbius is now out, and it certainly is getting a lot of attention from Marvel fans. The Morbius trailer may present things in the standard antihero origin movie format (main character with major flaw experiences tragic induction into super-powered life, and must find purpose in that life), but it also had one major surprise. The surprise was no less than a cameo appearance from Michael Keaton, who Marvel fans best know as Adrian Toomes / Vulture, from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Now that we know that Keaton is almost certainly reprising his role as Vulture in Morbius, Marvel fans are getting hyped. Many fans believe the notion that Sony is giving its Spider-Verse franchise a major boost by finally delivering the big Sinister-Six movie event that was promised back during the days of the The Amazing Spider-Man reboot.

Scroll below for the breakdown of why Marvel fans think a Sinister Six movie is coming after Morbius!

It’s All Connected

Suddenly, Marvel fans are seeing such thick walls between Marvel Studios and Sony’s Spider-Man movie franchise. In one trailer, Sony has made all these new Spider-Man movies look connected.

Who Are The Six?

Now that Marvel fans have renewed hope that we’re getting the Sinister Six, the question has quickly become: Who will be The Six? While Vulture, Shocker, and Mysterio seem like obvious choices, Morbius may also have a Doctor Octopus reveal up its sleeve…

Squeeeee!

spider man 3 is gonna have. the sinister siX HUH pic.twitter.com/453fLuxGNj — rhea (@jenniferwclters) January 13, 2020

WTFDJDK IS THIS THE START OF THE SINISTER SIX pic.twitter.com/2Mx1LCUexe — 𝗌𝖺𝗅𝗆𝖺 (@soft_daya) January 13, 2020

That Morbius trailer may have been pretty standard, but that final cameo appearance from Michael Keaton is causing fans to have massive geekgasms, all over the Internet.

This Is Why Peter Can’t Have Nice Things

Peter after losing his uncle ben, Tony stark, getting his identity revealed to the public, and now the Sinister Six after him: #Morbius #MorbiusTrailer pic.twitter.com/UQ5PBqILLc — Spider-Cop: Far From Crime. (@I_am_SpiderCop) January 13, 2020

Based on these Marvel Spider-Man films, and what’s now taking place in the spinoffs, it really seems like Peter Parker has the worst luck ever.

Vulture’s Master Plan

After Seeing The Trailer For #Morbius And The Return Of Adrian Toomes (AKA The Vulture), It Has Come To My Attention That It May Be Setting Up A Sinister Six Movie, I Wonder What Adrian Has In Store For Him, Guess We’ll Have To Find Out When The Movie Comes Out pic.twitter.com/VOsnOQROni — Ty The Hedgehog Ribs Is Hyped For The #SonicMovie (@TyRibs719) January 13, 2020

The way the scene at the end of the Morbius trailer plays out, it almost seems like Adrian Toomes / Vulture is the one hatching some kind of master plan. Wonder what it could be?

Amazing Spider-Man All Over Again…

i’m actually really worried about sm3. if sony’s gonna do everything they can to make it fit into their world, and they’re gonna shove venom and morbius into it when we’re not ready for the sinister six storyline yet…that’s how we got the original sm3 and asm2. i’m just worried — 𝐞𝐦𝐦𝐲 (@saturnprker) January 13, 2020

This being the Internet, not everyone is happy about the notion of Morbius setting up the Sinister Six. After all, rushing the Sinister Six storyline is what helped ruin the Amazing Spider-Man‘s franchise dreams.

Spider-Man’s Not Ready!

I honestly don’t think Tom’s Spider-Man is ready to fight a Sinister Six let alone these two. #Morbius pic.twitter.com/1FmQgqZDae — DC Film Chambers (@dceu_chambers) January 13, 2020

Sinister Six when they catch Spider-Man switching through Central Park #Morbius pic.twitter.com/B08mLBEZPt — J (@_Beardedjosh) January 13, 2020

Whatever Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has faced so far, it’s going to be nothing compared to the power of fighting six supervillains at once. In fact, it begs the question…

Will Peter Survive?

omg i can’t for the sinister six to form and k word peter parker pic.twitter.com/mY1yNIUBOd — imani | 🔮 (@tomhollandfilms) January 13, 2020

Some Marvel fans have a new theory: Peter Parker won’t survive his battle with the Sinister Six. Could this be the pathway to Miles Morales’ live-action movie debut?

Norman Next?

In Venom 2 Eddie should get cancer, he goes to Oscorp for help due to their successful medical history. That is where they create Anti Venom. This is a great way to introduce Norman Osborn for the Sinister Six. pic.twitter.com/SqHjC2yU5c — Marvelzing (@Marvelzingg) January 13, 2020

The only element of this Sinister Six movie missing is the character both Spider-Man and MCU fans have been waiting for: Norman Osborn. With so many possible clues pointing to Norman already, how far off can this reveal really be?

What About Prowler?

It looks like this is what could happen. I’m just hoping they add Prowler to the Sinister Six and get Donald Glover back https://t.co/j92Jzlnbzr — |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) January 13, 2020

Donald Glover was a fan-favorite for his bit role as Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming – a character who eventually becomes the anti-hero known as Prowler. So, if we’re getting a Sinister Six movie, naturally some fans will be campaigning for Prowler to be a part of it. Let’s make that happen, Sony!

Morbius hits theaters on July 31st; Venom 2 hits theaters on October 2nd. Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16, 2021.