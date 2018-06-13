Daring Raccoon Now Safe After Death Defying Skyscraper Climb

The internet has been quite worried about the little MPR Raccoon, but there’s some good news to report. That news does come with a cost though for Marvel’s James Gunn.

For those unfamiliar with the MPR Raccoon, the MPR stands for Minnesota Public Radio. The reason why is that an adorable Racoon scaled 20 plus floors of the Minnesota Public Radio building, and many were worried for its safety. Thankfully NPR reports that the MPR Raccoon is now safe and sound, though no one exactly knows why he scaled the building in the first place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

UBS Plaza just released a photo of the MPR Raccoon while they wait for Wildlife Management, who just got a nice meal after his crazy journey.

After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend! pic.twitter.com/twcBPpjOQk — UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) June 13, 2018

“After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend!”

As you can imagine, it didn’t take long for Rocket Raccoon comparisons to be made, and it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was also quite concerned for the little guy’s safety. He then offered up a sizable donation to a charity to whoever could help bring the Raccoon to safety.

“I’ll donate a thousand bucks to the non political charity of choice to anyone who saves this raccoon. I can’t handle this. Poor dude.”

Now that he’s safe and sound, it looks like someone should definitely take Gunn up on that offer.

We’re glad the skilled climber is safe, and now we can enjoy some of the internet’s hilarious Rocket jokes even more, including this golden one by @dyzyn, who said “Marvel comics Guardians of the Galaxy star, Rocket, wants bigger roles. Scales bldg.”

The good news for Rocket is that he’ll have a much bigger role in Avengers 4, though he also had a sizable on in Infinity War to be fair. In that film he was a crucial part of Thor getting his Thanos killer Stormbreaker (alongside Groot of course), but was also responsible for some heartfelt moments interacting with Thor. At times he also stole the show in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and after that emotional farewell to Groot in Infinity War, we don’t expect that trend to stop for Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.