‘Blockers’ Actress Geraldine Viswanathan on Playing Ms. Marvel in the MCU

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking bright, with new franchises and characters coming in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. And with Carol Danvers finally getting her due in Captain Marvel, many fans are curious about the young Inhuman from New Jersey inspired to be a hero.

Some of those fans are supporting Blockers actress Geraldine Viswanathan to play Ms. Marvel in an upcoming project, and she is open to playing Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Viswanathan spoke with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, revealing she’d be open to playing the superhero in the MCU.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t know. Yeah, I mean that would be, that would be sweet, but I don’t think it’s up to me,” said Viswanathan. “I think it’s up to the community… she’s such an important character to that community, and I wouldn’t want to impose myself on that, so I think I’m just, you know, whatever happens.”

While they’ve yet to announce anything officially yet, Marvel Studios has confirmed that there are plans in place for Kamala Khan’s entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Producer Kevin Feige previously spoke with the BBC about the character’s introduction, and how Captain Marvel will pave the way.

“Captain Marvel’s shooting right now with Brie Larson,” Feige said. “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we introduce Captain Marvel.”

Feige again referenced Ms. Marvel’s eventual introduction, while speaking at the Produced By conference last summer.

“We wanted to get Captain Marvel out there first so that there is something for a young Muslim girl to get inspired by,” Feige said.

Hopefully we learn more about the plans to introduce Ms. Marvel in the MCU very soon.

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.