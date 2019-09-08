Ms. Marvel Fan Art Imagines the Perfect Poster for Disney+

Ms. Marvel was a pretty big surprise coming out of the Marvel Studios presentation at D23. Fans were pumped to see Kamala Khan is on the minds of the creators at the company, and people are already creating fan art. H.K.Artworks decided to go in a more understated direction for his rendition of a cinematic poster for the Disney+ series. The results are bright and inviting while conveying the character’s tone.

The poster looks like a closeup of Ms. Marvel‘s costume with her signature lightning bolt front and center. Inside of the bolt logo is a large fist with the sleeves that fans will immediately notice belong to Kamala Khan. Her bright red scarf with gold trim hovers up top in the exact same position it would be in the comics. K.H.Artworks boiled the entire character down to some iconic elements so people could understand without seeing her face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For new fans, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American Muslim teenage crimefighter. Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) serves as Khan’s biggest inspiration, hence the color scheme, costume, and logo. Ms. Marvel gets super-powers by the way of her Inhuman blood, which allows her to stretch and grow with her Embiggen ability. She took on the name of Ms. Marvel and became a hit with Marvel Comics fans of all ages.

All of the Disney+ series will serve to fill out the Marvel Cinematic Universe with other heroes that can and will appear in the main movies. The MCU could use some new heroes to step into the voids left by Tony Stark’s sacrafice and Spider-Man’s swift exit. Carol Danvers is primed to step up into a bigger role and her number one fan makes sense as an addition.

Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker were the Marve editors that pushed for the character to become a reality. Amanat has previously said that she wanted to paint an accurate picture of Pakistani and Muslim culture in the comic. G. Willow Wilson wrote the character to reflect the kind of family balance that Spider-Man used to grapple with as a teenager. The events of Spider-Man: Far From Home put those sorts of stories in jeopard for him, and now there will be another relatable hero to juggle a secret identity and family life.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.