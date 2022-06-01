Ms. Marvel Fan Guide Special Is Now Streaming Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

Disney+ has released a special fan guide to Ms. Marvel ahead of the show’s premiere on the streaming service. Seeing as how Ms. Marvel is a new character not only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also in the comics, it makes sense for Disney to come up with a guide to help fans become familiar with Kamala Khan. Whereas Moon Knight is not as well known as someone like Iron Man, he does have decades of comics on his resume compared to Ms. Marvel. A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel is a short documentary special that goes behind the scenes of Ms. Marvel to show her comic book origin, development, and production of the show, along with interviews from the cast and crew.

The description of A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel calls it “a documentary short that gives you an exclusive look behind the groundbreaking original series, Ms. Marvel, from its comic book origins to its development and production as Marvel Studios’ next hit series on Disney+. It features interviews with its award winning filmmaking team and the show’s captivating star, newcomer Iman Vellani.

While Ms. Marvel will focus on Kamala Khan’s origin story, it also almost featured several references to Iron Man. Iman Vellani was to blame for that due to her extreme fandom over the Armored Avenger.

“I’m a huge, huge Iron Man fan. I know Kamala is more Captain Marvel, but I was very much asking for more Iron Man references in there. Like, ‘I think she needs an Iron Man action figure, more Iron Man.’ There was a point where we got to too much Iron Man, that was the note from Kevin!” Iman Vellani told SFX Magazine.

After finding out she won the role as Ms. Marvel from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Vellani revealed how she went back to watch 2008’s Iron Man to mentally prepare. A rewatch of Iron Man was a recurring event anytime the actor hit a milestone while filming Ms. Marvel.

“The first thing I did when I got cast was watch Iron Man again. It’s like my comfort movie,” she revealed. “Any big milestone we would hit in the show, whether it was filming the scene where Kamala gets her costume or her powers, I would watch Iron Man. It was my reminder that this character exists in the same universe as Tony Stark, which was just the coolest thing in the world for me.”

If you decide to check out A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel, then make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments! Ms. Marvel debuts June 8th on Disney+