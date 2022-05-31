Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reveals Origin of Steven Grant Voice

✖

Moon Knight introduced fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the various identities that make up the character's personality. Though Marc Spector and Steven Grant ended up appearing for the entirety of the show, the third identity — the beloved Jake Lockley — wasn't introduced until the show's post-credits scene. To help separate one identity from the next, series lead Oscar Isaac began playing with different things the second he managed to get his hands on the scripts. That includes coming up with an accent that Steven could use given he lives in London once the series first begins.

In the Marvel Studios: Assembled episode recently released in support of Moon Knight, Isaac revealed the Grant accent was something he workshopped around home, fine tuning it until he got it to a point where his kids wouldn't stop laughing. That's when he knew he found paydirt.

"I got sent some scripts of the early episodes and saw that the story had been transplanted from New York to London, but the characters were still written as American," Isaac said. "That got me thinking, 'Was there space there to create a character that would be a good foil from like a mercenary or tough hero?'"

"I thought 'Well, since it's being set in London, what if Steven's English?'" the actor added. "And then I started coming up with this character around the house and doing it for my kids. My oldest son just really started falling in love with Steven and he would laugh a lot. That made me feel like maybe there's something here."

Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis previously told us the accent was all Isaac's ideas, applauding the actors he got to work with on the series.

"It's an embarrassment of riches, sitting in a room with Oscar, Ethan [Hawke], and May [Calamawy] and talking story and character with them. It was truly, not to sound cliche, a masterclass in not only acting but storytelling," he adds. "And then you throw the great Mohamed Diab into that mix and the incredible Benson and Moorhead, and then Jeremy Slater, our head writer who mapped all this out. And then we had great writers in Budapest with us, Sabir and Peter."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

