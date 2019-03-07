Ms. Marvel Head Writer Reveals Original Plan for Captain Marvel Crossover

Marvel Studios did some really interesting things with the first season of their hit series Ms. Marvel. The series has the highest rating of any Marvel Cinematic Universe project on Rotten Tomatoes, and it probably won't be dethroned for quite some time. Ms. Marvel's season finale had a ton of big reveals like the fact that the titular character is a mutant in the MCU as well as the post-credits scene featuring Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). The latter of the two almost happened way earlier in the series and is also slightly different. During a new interview with Variety, head writer Bisha K. Ali revealed the original plans for a Captain Marvel crossover.

"Certainly at the very, very, very beginning, way back when, that was part of the conversation. The more I kind of dug deeper into what I wanted to say with the show and what I wanted to her to go through, it really had to be about her and her community, her family and her friends," Ali revealed. "So Carol's meeting up with her after this journey that she'd been through in the season. She's Kamala in her own right. She's looking in the mirror at the end — she's not seeing an imitation of Captain Marvel the way that she's seeing in Episode 1. She's seeing Kamala wearing a suit that her mother made for her, with the masks that Bruno made for her, with the sash from Red Dagger — then, moments later, she gets her name from her own father. That moment is about her becoming her in her own right."

"So I think it would have really taken it off in a different direction if she'd met [Carol] any sooner than she will meet her, which is in the movie that's coming out next year. She's still gonna be so excited and just so happy to meet, when they finally do get to meet. But in this journey, in this character arc, it felt really important, actually, that they didn't meet." The Ms. Marvel Head Writer added.

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. All episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Disney+!

