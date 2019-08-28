Ms. Marvel Co-Creator “Can’t Process” Heroine’s Live-Action Disney+ Series

Ms. Marvel made headlines when she was introduced back in 2013, and Kamala Khan has yet to quit. The lovable heroine has become a staple of Marvel Comics since her debut, and Disney+ plans to bring her to live-action with a solo TV show. Now, the co-creator of Ms. Marvel is opening up about the venture, and G. Willow Wilson says she cannot wrap her head about Kamala’s on-screen future.

Recently, the writer spoke with Polygon about an upcoming issue of Wonder Woman, but Wilson made sure to talk candidly about Ms. Marvel. She said Kamala’s move to the MCU is “completely wild” but something she’s eager to see.

“It is so far beyond what either [editor Sana Amanat] or I ever envisioned going into this series six, going on seven, years ago, that I almost can’t process it,” Wilson said.

“I think there’re some characters who are very much set up for the big screen; they’re very naturally sort of cinematic. But with Ms. Marvel, we really weren’t interested in creating something that had very obvious film potential. I was really leaning — and I know Adrian [Alphona] and Takeshi [Miyazawa] and all of the artists as well — were really leaning into the comic book-ness of this character. She’s got very comic booky powers. God bless them trying to bring that to live action; I don’t know how that’s going to work out in a way that doesn’t look really creepy.”

Of course, fans can understand her concern. Kamala has some interesting powers which can lean into body horror at time. The heroine can enlarge her fists as weapons amongst other things, so there’s no telling how her meaty hands will be brought to life via VFX. But in the end, Wilson says the character of Kamala is what has made her such a treasure and will bolster her live-action future.

“[Ms. Marvel] was very much a comic book lover’s comic book, for people who’d grown up with superhero stuff. So my ambition, and all of our ambitions, I think, for this character, never transcended that. It was always about the comic books,” Wilson said.

“It’s just amazing, and I’m so happy that this character has resonated with so many people. She’s going to get even more fans once she’s on the screen, and it’s just incredible to me to have been a part of that. It was not something that I would ever have had the temerity to dream up for myself.”

