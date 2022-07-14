Ms. Marvel Co-creator Says Character Was Originally Planned as Mutant





Ms. Marvel's co-creator says that the character was originally planned to be a mutant in the comics. During an interview with Empire Magazine, Sana Amanat described the early days of trying to design Kamala Khan. In the finale of the Disney+ series, the character is revealed to have a "mutation," which set off alarm bells for MCU fans. If that weren't enough speculation fuel for the fire, the X-Men Animated Series theme plays in the background. This would make a change from in the comics where Kamala is an Inhuman, another sector of genetically altered individuals. However, things are looking a little different in the MCU. Amanat says that she and G. Willow Wilson actually considered going the X-Men route for Ms. Marvel before things got finalized. That will add to the smoke behind the fire of speculation raging on social media right now. Check out her story down below.

"We've been talking about it for some time," Amanat began. "Here's a really important thing that people do not know – when we were thinking about the character of Kamala back, back, back in the day in 2012, 2013, when [G.] Willow [Wilson, comic book writer] and myself were ideating, we originally wanted to make her a mutant. That was the whole intention, to be able to do that."

But, before we get ahead of ourselves, she makes a move to not step on Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's toes. "Is she a mutant, question mark?" Ponders Amanat in a clear move to create a lane for herself. "I don't know. I don't know, guys! All I know is that we use the word 'mutation', and that's all I can say."

"I will say, I think this is opening up doors for a lot of great storytelling, obviously, as a huge fan, um... of the word 'mutation'," she smiled. "I'm really happy about it."

Writer Bisha K. Ali was overjoyed to be able to use the word too. She told Marvel.com how the plan for this massive reveal came together.

"Oh my god, best day of my life!" Ali said. "It wasn't from the beginning [of the show]. With Marvel, something's always a moving piece, and we're trying to solve this question of, 'If any of [Kamala's family] put the bangle on, would they have powers?' The answer was always no, from a character perspective, no." So, right from the get-go, making Kamala different from the rest of the Khans made sense.

