Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali Reveals Plan for Kamala's Big Reveal in Season Finale





Ms. Marvel's head writer Bisha K. Ali laid out the plan for that massive reveal in the finale. During an interview with Marvel.com, the producer explained that it wasn't always in the cards for Kamala Khan to be the MCU's first mutant. However, as the story evolved, the path for Ms. Marvel became clear. Of course, they had to treat the entire proceedings with the utmost care. A secret of this magnitude leaking would have shaken social media for days. Instead, almost every viewer at home ran to their computer to chat about the surreal news. Ms. Marvel made sure to underline the point for people watching at home. (Including the X-Men Animated Series theme song was a nice touch to leave little doubt about what they're gesturing towards right there.) Still, an absolutely monumental occasion for Ali and her entire cast and crew as they get to make MCU history on their Disney+ show.

"It wasn't from the beginning [of the show]," she said. "With Marvel, something's always a moving piece, and we're trying to solve this question of, 'If any of [Kamala's family] put the bangle on, would they have powers?' The answer was always no, from a character perspective, no."

"I feel so excited as a viewer of my show. The Bisha teen fan girl in me is like, 'I can't believe it.'" The writer recalled. "And the fact that it's Kamala — it's her. It's like her wildest dream already came true over the show [gaining powers], but then we just gave her one more bit of the dream. It's incredible. I'm overjoyed."

Marvel has a fresh synopsis for the beloved Disney+ series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

