Ms. Marvel Producer Explains Key Guardians of the Galaxy Moment From Series

Marvel Studios has previously brought a coming of age story to the big screen with their version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man which is played by Tom Holland and now they have done it again with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Ms. Marvel has officially premiered its first episode on Disney+ and it did a lot of cool things that featured the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the more interesting things was that it featured a bunch of Guardians of the Galaxy easter eggs like someone cosplaying as Drax and a T-Shirt featuring Groot. Some of you might be wondering how they could have known what the Guardians looked like as they're not from Earth and Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanat has an explanation. While speaking with The Direct, the producer revealed how the people of Earth could know what the cosmic heroes could look like and what they would call them.

"Right now there's just an assumption. A big event like this? There's gonna be some sort of recording elements of it," Said Amanat. "People have probably seen it, found a way to capture some of that footage."

"So I think the fun thing we played around with is what is their interpretation of the Guardians if they see them in the Battle of Earth and they have no idea who the Guardians look like? There's a lot of fun playing around with the fact that they don't even know their names and are making up names for them. I think they called Groot Mr. Tree. Rocket also had a terrible name, Raccoon-something. Star-Lord was Star-Boy. It was kind of funny spins of what people think the Guardians are called, and probably things that would make them very upset." The Ms. Marvel producer added.

When Ms. Marvel hits the Disney+ streaming service it will show the titular character with significant changes to her power set than in the comics and fans have been pretty upset about it. One of the creators of the character has recently spoken out on the change and defends the reasoning for it. Recently, Sana Amanat spoke with Entertainment Weekly where she explains the need for the power set change.

"Obviously, so much of the show is an adaptation, and we thought it was important to make sure that her powers are linking to larger stories in the Marvel universe. We wanted to make sure there is a little bit more story to tell after this series," Amanat began. "Obviously, she goes into The Marvels. The powers do look different, which is very controversial. I know people are like, "How dare you change the powers!" I know people are upset about it, but as someone who's probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception, and having spoken to Willow about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense. This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. The first episode of the series is exclusively streaming on Disney+!

