WandaVision Leads Nominees for MTV Movie and TV Awards

On Monday, MTV announced the complete list of nominees for the annual MTV Movie and TV Awards, celebrating all of the fan favorite moments, titles, and performances from throughout the year. The 2021 nominees were filled with names you'll recognize, but none more than WandaVision. The first TV show from Marvel Studios, which premiered back in January, was the most nominated title amongst all of the nominees.

Marvel's WandaVision earned a total of five nominations at this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards, including the nod for Best Show. Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau was nominated for Best Hero, Kathryn Hahn's Agataha was nominated for Best Villain, star Elizabeth Olsen was nominated for Best Performance, and the showdown between Wanda and Agatha in the finale earned a nod for Best Fight.

WandaVision faces some tough competition, as shows like The Boys, Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also saw multiple nods.

The winners of the MTV Movie and TV Awards will be announced during the show on May 16th. You can take a look at the full list of scripted nominations below!