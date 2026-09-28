Before Ryan Gosling’s MCU Debut, This Original Comic Is Blazing a Trail at Auction

Timing can be everything when it comes to the sale of vintage comics and the recent sale of this Marvel classic was potentially helped along by a bit of Marvel Cinematic Universe casting. At San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Kevin Feige revealed Ryan Gosling as the new iteration of Ghost Rider, a character most famously played by Nicolas Cage in two movies. While Gosling will not make his debut until 2028, right now the original Marvel Spotlight #5 which introduced Ghost Rider to the world has been attracting plenty of attention at Heritage Auctions. Released in 1972, the Bronze Age issue delivered the supernatural thrills that Marvel Comics delivered with several characters including Werewolf by Night, Doctor Strange, and Blade. With a sale price of $2,318 including buyer’s premium, the comic became the stand out lot of the weekly comic book auction and some of that could come from Ghost Rider’s recent casting announcement.

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Although this example of Marvel Spotlight #5 did not reach the five-figure heights that some scarce and highly sought after issues manage to achieve in these auctions, it did smash expectations when compared to the guild price expected. According to the Overstreet price guide, a VF 8.0 graded copy of this comic should be valued around $1,708, so this sale ended significantly higher. Although this is a comic that serious collectors are always on the lookout for, it is likely that the recent attention brought by Gosling’s casting helped it along just a little. That is not to take anything away from the popularity of the comic itself and the key character it brought to Marvel Comics. When looking at the most impactful and instantly memorable comic book characters, the flaming-skulled stunt rider is about as unique as they come.

Ghost Rider Is One of Marvel’s Stand-Out Bronze Age Introductions

Many comic books pass through auction sites each month, and the prices can vary from one sale to the other depending on who is the room when the hammer comes down. One thing that cannot be overstated is just how significant Marvel Spotlight #5 is in terms of the way it became the first of a new wave of Marvel characters that have continued to be popular for over half a century. The striking artwork by Mike Ploog, who delivered a dark and moody style that fit perfectly with Ghost Rider’s adventures. According to Overstreet’s list of Top 25 Bronze Age Comics, this one ranks sixth, making it one of the most important of its time. While supernatural characters had featured in Marvel Comics prior to Ghost Rider’s arrival, he still managed to stand out in the darker roster of Marvel heroes and villains.

Obviously, this all helps cement a character and the specific comic book they debuted in into the history books, which in turn is exactly what collectors want in their purchases. However, the value can also be attributed to the condition it comes in even if it is not one of the rarest comics out there. The CGC VF 8.0 grading with off-white to white pages means there should be few copies that match its quality, yet that is not true in this case. While some vintage comics of this grade have only a few dozen examples in existence, Marvel Spotlight #5 is one of 500 copies with an 8.0 rating, with more than 1000 graded higher by CGC. That means that this version beating its expected sale price could signify a strong desire among collectors for Ghost Rider comics, and that is something that will only grow as the reintroduction of the character on the big screen draws nearer.