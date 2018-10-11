Namor Kills an Avenger

Namor seems to be back to his villainous ways, and he is not taking prisoners in Marvel’s next issue of Avengers.

Marvel has released a new preview of Avengers #9 from Jason Aaron and David Marquez, which releases tomorrow. The issue shows Tiger Shark battling his brother-in-law Stingray. The aquatic villain and hero take their battle into the depths. There, Namor offers them a choice: join him, or suffer the consequences. Stingray tries to talk Namor, an old friend, out of doing the whole “Atlantis Attacks” bit again.

Namor replies by beating Stingray to a bloody pulp and then sicking a small army of sharks on him, reducing the former Avenger to a fine mist. Take a look:

Having seen this all take place, Tiger Shark is willing to throw himself behind whatever plan Namor has concocted.

Teased as “World War Below,” the new story beginning in this issue of Avengers sees the underwater kingdoms of Earth poised for war. The Avengers – Captain America, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Ghost Rider, Captain Marvel, and Thor – make their way below in order to try to prevent war from breaking out, but Namor is no longer interested in welcoming guests into Atlantis.

Dr. Walter Newell was created by Roy Thomas and Bill Everett in 1967. He first appeared in Tales to Astonish #95. He became part of Namor’s supporting cast and first donned the Stingray armor and name in Sub-Mariner #19. He later became associated with the Avengers, offering a portion of his own hydro-base as a headquarters for the team. More recently, Stingray became a member of Deadpool’s Mercs for Money team and fought alongside the underground resistance movement during Hydra’s takeover of the United States in Secret Empire.

Avengers #9 goes on sale October 10th.

