A New ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Trailer May Be On The Way

It was but a matter of weeks ago when the first teaser for Agents of SHIELD Season Six dropped and now, fans might be getting a full-length trailer promoting the upcoming season.

Agents of SHIELD transmedia producer Geoffrey Colo took to social media earlier this evening to tease Agents of SHIELD fans with an impending announcement come March 18th, one week from today.

On Twitter, Colo shared an image of the standard title card while his Facebook account featured a video featuring the different title cards throughout the seasons from season one all of the way up to the space-themed title card of the fifth season.

With a new trailer, fans would presumably also get an official release date as well. Admittedly, the show is in a peculiar position as it’s already been ordered for a seventh season before the sixth season aired. In fact, the seventh season has already started production ahead of the Season Six premiere.

Though little has been revealed about the two upcoming seasons of the hit ABC show, previous reports suggest that it will take place one year after the events of Season Five. When it comes to the plot, fans were shocked to see the return of Clark Gregg in the teaser released last month. Gregg insists the character isn’t a zombie version of Phil Coulson — rather, it’s a new character that is “a little disturbing.”

“What [producers] Jed and Mo Whedon and Jeff Bell came up with, with the other writers, fulfilled all those criteria,” said Gregg. “And I’m really excited for people to see what they came up with. It may be a little disturbing, but this is a very different person… There’s a big mystery here. And I think that this person is as surprised as they are, that they seem to recognize his face… I probably wasn’t supposed to say that.”

Agents of SHIELD returns with its sixth season this May.

