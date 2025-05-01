Marvel’s Ultimate Gwen Stacy Is Almost Unrecognizable

Ultimate Spider-Man is constantly raising the bar in a comic industry that is firing on all cylinders, which is saying something. Writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto have taken the raw bones of the Spider-Man mythos and formed them into entirely new shapes. This is the ultimate Spider-Man title (pun intended). Ultimate Spider-Man #16 is another example of the book’s virtuosity, finally giving fans the story of Gwen Stacy in the Ultimate Universe. This issue of Ultimate Spider-Man is on another level, taking one of the most important characters in the history of Spider-Man, and transforming her into something completely unlike anything she is in the 616 universe, while still tapping into her essence.

Gwen Stacy is something of controversial character in modern Spider-Man discourse, thanks to Marvel editorial’s attitude towards Spider-Man in the 616 universe. Hickman certainly knows the poisoned chalice of Gwen Stacy, which is what makes this complete reimagining of the character so awesome. Hickman has done everything he can to make sure that this is the book every Spider-Man fan can enjoy, and he constantly finds new roles for old character. This new version of Gwen Stacy is one of the best characters in the Ultimate Universe now, and extremely different from the version of her that made the character popular back in the day.

Gwen Stacy Has Always Been the Patron Saint of the Spider-Man Story

Gwen Stacy, according to legend, was based on Stan Lee’s wife Joan. She wasn’t Peter’s first girlfriend, but she was the object of his affection and torment, the pretty popular girl that was out of the league of the nerdy Peter Parker. Of course, the two of them eventually got together, with the nerdy guy getting the beautiful girl. While Peter dated Betty Brant before Gwen, she was the first girl he fell in love with, casting a shadow over Spider-Man that remains to this day. Current Marvel editorial thought likes to pretend that Gwen Stacy was the perfect girlfriend for Peter, but that wasn’t the case at all. She was a mercurial young woman, berating Peter for his mistakes and serving more as a font of drama than anything else. After her father George was killed by Doctor Octopus and Spider-Man was unable to save him — although George did figure out Spider-Man’s identity before the end — she began to hate Spider-Man as well. Gwen Stacy is a much more complex figure than Marvel paints her as. While it can’t be denied that she’s very important as Peter’s first love and her death immortalized her alongside Uncle Ben, Gwen has been made to feel like a ghost haunting the Spider-Man titles for years, and it’s gotten passe with a lot of fans.

From the moment she was introduced in Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Gwen Stacy 3.0 (this is the second Ultimate Gwen, making for three mainline Gwens, not counting the multiversal variants that are different from the original) has seemed like she was keeping a secret. She had much of the same steel as the 616 Gwen, but she was smarter, more considered. She always seemed to know more than she let on, and had no problem jumping on anyone. In a lot of ways, she was what a grown-up version of the 616 Gwen would have been — a tough, feisty, intelligent woman who gave as good or better than she got. Teen Gwen was more vain than adult Gwen, which makes sense, but a lot of the other building blocks are there. However, there’s one major difference, that completely changes Gwen Stacy forever — George Stacy wasn’t a police captain, he was of five Mysterios, operating in the shadows to figure out the secrets of the world. Gwen knew the whole time, and after her father’s death, she became a new Mysterio.

Ultimate Gwen Stacy has Redefined What Gwen Stacy Can Be

Gwen Stacy is a character with a complicated legacy and that’s before Gwens like Spider-Gwen, Gwenpool, or any of the numerous superpowered Gwens bumping around the Marvel Universe are taken into the equation. Hickman could have gone a more traditional role with Gwen Stacy in Ultimate Spider-Man, and in many ways he did. He created an adult version of the popular girl who was always smarter than she looked, and played her beautifully. This Gwen was a player, and the ultimate reveal of her role in the Ultimate Universe makes her the greatest version of Gwen Stacy ever.

Ultimate Spider-Man is, in a lot of ways, a Spider-Man team book, with every member of the cast like a member of a superteam. Each of them bonded together, whether it be marriage, superheroics, lifelong friendships, or working relationships, and most of them are bonded in multiple ways. It’s a web of characters, and Gwen has been revealed as even more important piece than ever, one whose mission is simple — expose the Maker to the world. This is Gwen like you’ve never seen her before and she’s better for it.

Ultimate Spider-Man #16 is on sale now.