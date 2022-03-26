Marvel Reveals New Avengers Team That is Exclusively Man-Thing

Marvel is about to introduce another new team of Avengers. This time, however, the group will be made up of half a dozen or so different Man-Things. That’s right, when Avengers Forever #5 hits shelves in April, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will all be various versions of the macabre Marvel character. In key art the house of ideas released on Friday, at least four different versions of the character could be seen.

Flying in the sky includes Man-Things that look like Doctor Strange (or Agamotto, given the history of the 1,000,000 BC Avengers) and Phoenix. On the ground, there looks to be a version of the character inspired by Iron Fist and another that dons the Starbrand logo. See the key art for yourself below.

That key art comes from Jim Towe, who’s handling interior artwork on the fifth issue in Aaron’s latest Avengers run.

“AVENGERS #50 lights the fire. AVENGERS FOREVER is the explosion that follows,” Aaron said about the series when it was first announced. “A slam bang supernova of a megabomb that sends shockwaves across all of reality, to earth after earth that’s been defaced by the new Multiversal Masters of Evil, to the ruins of Asgard at the end of time, to an Avengers Tower that sits atop a bedrock of fallen gods at Infinity’s End.”

He added, “Along the way, we meet some new versions of Avengers we know, as well as witness the return of some dear old friends, in a series that will swing for the fences with each and every issue, as the Mightiest Heroes of all the Earths in the heavens look to assemble as never before.”

Aaron Kuder, the artist behind the series’ first four issues will be doing a variant for the issue, while Lee Garbett is doing a Spider-Man variant as part of a larger Marvel initiative in the month of April.

Kuder previously teased the exact scope of the project, saying it will involve alternate realities and being entirely “over-the-top.”

“Completely stoked to be working on Avengers Forever… In space no one can hear you scream. In alternate realities, no one can tell you ‘that doesn’t fit with continuity,’” he said. “It is a huge blast to work together on this with Jason. The over-the-top nature of this, the craziness of the scope… that is, in my opinion, one of Jason’s strongest storytelling flexes. This is going to be a blast for anyone on this ride.”

Avengers Forever #5 is set for release on April 27th.