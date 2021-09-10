Marvel Announces Avengers Forever Series

Another Avengers series is on the way. First teased last week as part of a sprawling timeline for the future of Marvel Comics, the House of Ideas revealed Friday Avengers Forever is now the definitive future of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Jason Aaron, the writer behind the primary Avengers title of the past few years, is teaming up with long-time Marvel artist Aaron Kuder on the book that promises to travel space and time.

Avengers #50, due out in November, will serve as the official launching platform for Avengers Forever, which looks to be taking the place of the main Avengers. Avengers Forever will also be an ongoing series.

“AVENGERS #50 lights the fire. AVENGERS FOREVER is the explosion that follows,” Aaron said in a statement distributed by Marvel. “A slam bang supernova of a megabomb that sends shockwaves across all of reality, to earth after earth that’s been defaced by the new Multiversal Masters of Evil, to the ruins of Asgard at the end of time, to an Avengers Tower that sits atop a bedrock of fallen gods at Infinity’s End.”

He added, “Along the way, we meet some new versions of Avengers we know, as well as witness the return of some dear old friends, in a series that will swing for the fences with each and every issue, as the Mightiest Heroes of all the Earths in the heavens look to assemble as never before.”

It seems to be combining most of Aaron’s Marvel writing as of late taking pieces of Avengers and Heroes Reborn and smashing it all into one title. Marvel’s press release says multiversal characters like Captain Carter, America Chavez, Starhawk, and the Invincible Ant-Man — Tony Stark as the shrinking Avenger — will all be involved in the story.

Kuder teased the exact scope of the project, saying it will involve alternate realities and being entirely “over-the-top.”

“Completely stoked to be working on Avengers Forever… In space no one can hear you scream. In alternate realities, no one can tell you ‘that doesn’t fit with continuity,’” Kuder said. “It is a huge blast to work together on this with Jason. The over-the-top nature of this, the craziness of the scope… that is, in my opinion, one of Jason’s strongest storytelling flexes. This is going to be a blast for anyone on this ride.”