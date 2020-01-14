Marvel Fans Are Going Wild Over New Black Widow Trailer

Marvel Studios dropped a new look at Black Widow on Monday night, offering fans their best look yet at the eagerly anticipated solo film that takes fans into a previously unexplored time in Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) life in the time after the events of Captain America: Civil War. This new look at the film offered fans loads of new footage from the film which is set to debut in theaters in May and fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement over the action, the best look yet at Taskmaster, and more.

Black Widow stars Johansson alongside Oscar nominee Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and David Harbour as Red Guardian. Harbour has previously teased that fans will get to see a lot more of Natasha’s life outside of being a member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, which will reveal new insight into her character’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” Harbour told ComicBook.com. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Read on to see how fans reacted to the latest Black Widow trailer and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1st.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Love it all

I LOVE EVERYTHING https://t.co/1nlZwbOv4o — Steflorence ‎ⴵ Black Widow 2020 (@stephplusverb) January 14, 2020

It’s a 10 from us

Time travel would be useful now!

Cannot wait

Black widow looks freaking awesome I really can’t wait!!!!!! #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/rwP8SNoYLY — angel (@angel_rampaiger) January 14, 2020

VIBRATING

THAT FIGHT

TASKMASTER – BLACK WIDOW FIGHT



BRUH SHE’S GETTING ATTACKED BY A KATANA AND A SHIELD



Jokes on taskmaster though bcs I bet my life that she spars with cap and clint the most https://t.co/XsfPaGOvvR — Alaina ⧗ | Farrucas enthusiast (@AdlrRmnoffVrtue) January 14, 2020

Totally iconic

Better than Birds of Prey?

As a DC fan I gotta admit #BlackWidow looks better than #BOP

(please don’t kill me) pic.twitter.com/BS4HCq1oIR — peter (@peter68759524) January 14, 2020

This enthusiastic take

Supremacy!