New Black Widow Trailer Release Date Revealed

That was fast! During college bowl games Saturday afternoon, Marvel ran a commercial revealing a new Black Widow trailer is on the way. As a matter of fact, it will arrive in a matter of weeks. According to the quick television spot, an exclusive look for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster will be airing during the NCAA’s National Championship game on January 13th, just over a month from when the teaser trailer was first unveiled. On top of that, the NFL’s Super Bowl is not even a month later, which has also been another go-to piece of programming for television spots from Disney.

WE’RE GETTING A BLACK WIDOW EXCLUSIVE LOOK ON JANUARY 13th!! NAT STANS HOW ARE WE FEELING?!? pic.twitter.com/DbGrSD7iN8 — regina 𐋀 (@crimsonwidows) December 28, 2019

Today’s commercial didn’t unveil any new footage that wasn’t in the initial trailer, consisting entirely of the character introduction shots we’ve already seen. Curiously absent from the newest television spot is Taskmaster, a character who hardly got any screentime in the teaser the way it is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson suggests the solo movie is all about clearing the red from her character’s ledger.

“What can I say? Well, I think it’s already out there, it takes place after the Civil War and before the Infinity War,” Johansson confirmed on a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “A lot of people have told me that the film, you know, that the film should have happened before… and they’re wondering if it’s too late for this movie now, but I really could never have made this film ten years ago when we first started our journey with Marvel.”

“My journey with Natasha has informed this film and it’s a character who is a fully recognized woman and I think it has a complexity to it that is just delicious,” she added. “We get to do stuff now that is just good.”

Black Widow enters theaters May 1, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.