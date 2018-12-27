‘Captain Marvel’: New Photo Released

As we inch closer to the debut of Captain Marvel in live-action, more merchandise artwork and promotional stills have begun to surface online. In one new still recently shared by Fandango, the Kree Starforce can be seen on a mission.

In it, Jude Law’s Mar-Vell — a role confirmed by Disney earlier this morning — leads the charge on a Starforce mission as Vers/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and another member of the Starforce trail shortly behind.

The scene in the still doesn’t appear to be in the midst of escalation. It might even be a de-escalation bit, as Mar-Vell appears to be putting back his pistol and neither Danvers nor the blue-skinned Kree fighter have any weapons drawn.

In addition to Larson and Law leading the way with the Starforce squadron, other expected members of the elite group include Lee Pace’s Ronan the Accuser and Djimon Hounsou’s Korath the Pursuer — both of which first appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) — as well as Gemma Chan’s Minn-Erva and at least two additional unidentified Kree personnel.

The official synopsis for the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-helmed movie can be found below:

“Captain Marvel sidesteps the traditional origin-story template, and when it begins, Carol already has her powers. She’s left her earthly life behind to join an elite Kree military team called Starforce, led by Jude Law‘s enigmatic commander. But before long, Carol finds herself back on Earth with new questions about her past. And she’s got a formidable enemy in the form of the Skrulls — the notorious Marvel baddies made all the more dangerous by their shape-shifting abilities. Ben Mendelsohn plays their leader Talos, who spearheads a Skrull invasion of Earth.”

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties on the release schedule include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.