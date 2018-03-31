New Day Wrestlers Go All Out With Their ‘Black Panther’ Cosplay

The New Day has brought a variety of amazing costumes to Pay-Per-Views in the past, but they might have put all of those to shame with their Black Panther costumes.

The beloved Tag Team showed off their Black Panther gear at Awesome Con alongside Mikal Mosely, who created all of their costumes. Mosely posed as W’Kabi, while Xavier Woods went full Erik Killmonger, complete with all those notches on his skin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kofi Kingston represented Black Panther himself, while Big E delightfully brought M’Baku to life. The Ne Day never disappoints with their costumes, and they didn’t here either. Hopefully, these will make an appearance at WrestleMania, but in the meantime, you can check out the photo below.

The New Day will be appearing at WrestleMania 34 in a Triple Threat Match that will put them against The Usos (current Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso) and upstart duo The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan). With the belts on the line, expect this to be an amazing match, which would, of course, be even better if they had their Black Panther gear with them.

As for the film, star Chadwick Boseman couldn’t be happier with how the film’s been received, by fans and by pop culture itself.

“It’s just this tremendous opportunity,” said Boseman, “not just for me but for all of us really to get out of our boxes. It’s not just black people getting out of their boxes. Everybody is excited about the opportunity to do something that we should have already done. People are excited about seeing new stuff, but I think they’re extra excited about seeing stuff they should have seen already.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

WrestleMania 34 streams live on the WWE Network Sunday, April 8.