New ‘Deadpool’ Photo Released to Promote Brazil’s Comic Con Experience

Deadpool is getting fans inked this weekend at Comic Con Experience in Brazil!

On Tuesday morning, Ryan Reynolds took to social media to announce that, at Comic Con Experience, Fox would be giving a limited number of fans free Deadpool tattoos. The actor and producer revealed a short promo, featuring his character “speaking Portuguese” and telling fans exactly how to get one of the free tattoos at the convention this weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The promo ended with a call to action, for fans to head to DeadpoolTattoo.com/br to sign up for their spot in line to get inked. When you open the site, even if you don’t sign up for a permanent tattoo, you do get the treat of seeing a brand new image of the Merc with a Mouth.

Holding a tattoo gun, Deadpool poses for fans hoping to get his face marked on their bodies forever. Additionally, to show his pride for Brazil, Deadpool’s got his own ink on his right arm. Through a rip in his sleeve, you can see one of the four tattoo designs, this one featuring the Brazilian flag.

If you’re heading to Comic Con experience this weekend, and you’re a big fan of Deadpool, be sure to sign up now for your free tattoo.

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel is slated to hit theaters on June 1, 2018.