New Guardians of the Galaxy #1 Trailer Released

Marvel Comics has released an official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy #1, released this week from writer Al Ewing and artist Juann Cabal. Ewing and company take over the cosmic reins from the wildly popular writer Donny Cates, and they are hoping to bring the same kind of unexpected brilliance to Guardians that Ewing brought to The Immortal Hulk. The trailer provides some commentary on the first issue from Ewing along with Marvel Editor in Chief CB Cebulski, and Editor Darren Shan. In the issue, cosmic peace is hanging by a thread as the major galactic empires bristle against each other. Amidst the chaos, the Gods of Olympus have returned — harbingers of a new age of war, reborn to burn their mark on the stars themselves!

In the series, Star-Lord leads Rocket Raccoon, Nova, Marvel Boy, Phyla-Vell, and Moondragon on a mission to restore order to the stars. But what he doesn’t know is that there is almost certainly war on the horizon.

You can check out the trailer below.

“The galaxy is just one bad day away from complete and total collapse, and that day is here,” teases Shan.

“As we’ve all now been informed, space is for warfighting,” Ewing said during a recent interview with the official Marvel website, which you can read here. “And war is coming. I dropped a lot of hints in the Guardians of the Galaxy annual that the situation in the galaxy was degeneration, and the Nova Corps were the only thing holding the worst back. Well, now the Nova Corps is gone, and only Richard Rider and Sam Alexander are left – everyone else died or quit. And Sam Alexander has a lot to do on Earth, with this ‘Outlawed’ business you may have heard of. So Richard Rider is on his own in the face of an accelerating galactic collapse that’s going to create strange new threats and powerful new enemies, starting with the Gods of Olympus, who’ve been altered drastically by their death/rebirth cycle and have declared themselves harbingers of the coming storm. They’re razing peaceful sectors in the name of conquest, and Nova can’t stop them alone…”

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 by Al Ewing and Juan Cabal is on sale now in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com. To find a comic shop near you, you can visit www.comicshoplocator.com or call 1-888-comicbook.