New Hawkeye Theory Suggests Kingpin Bought Avengers Tower





Hawkeye fans think that Wilson Fisk could be the new owner of Star Tower and this new fan theory lays it out quite nicely. Basically, the idea is that the building in question would function as Fisk Tower. Kingpin needs a base of operations to run everything. What better place to choose than the former home of the world’s foremost superhero team. Hawkeyes makes it a point to tell Kate Bishop that Tony Stark sold the tower years ago without mentioning who the sale benefitted. In actuality, he might not know, but Clint Barton has kept secrets in the past.

Viewers should be aware that Kingpin’s character is a master at taking advantage of lulls and power vacuums to achieve his ends. Thanos and restoring half of the life in the universe consumed the Avengers for a long time. In the absence of their tight-knit group of crime fighters, it’s clear that the Marvel underworld has begun to fester a bit. A lot of fans think it’s only a matter of time before Vincent D’Onofrio’s character comes stepping out of that elevator. Stealing that watch could be trying to steal a key for some tech hiding in that tower. Kingpin wants it and that’s what started all this nonsense with the Tracksuit Mafia

In speaking about this series, Kevin Feige has made a point to gesture toward Matt Fraction and David Aja’s run with Hawkeye. Kingpin loomed larger there, and probably will again if the fan theories are to be believed.

“All of these roles have been fairly small. And then Ultron, we got a little more. And then he just starts stealing all of these scenes. But it was always the intention to explore much more,” Feige revealed to ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis during the Hawkeye press conference. “The character’s history is vast. And also, the Matt Fraction comics, which I am sure people have been spending a lot of time talking about, was a big tonal inspiration for us. And seeing that and this new dynamic.”

“There are moments within all of Jeremy’s appearances where you see this mentor under the surface,” Feige continued. “This reluctant hero, this reluctant mentor under the surface. One of my favorite scenes in all of our films is the scene with Clint and Wanda in Sokovia. Where he basically says, ‘When you go out that door, you’re an Avenger.’ And motivates her to join the fight. And that was the kernel of how we could connect our MCU incarnation of Clint Barton into the Matt Fraction storyline in relationship with Kate Bishop.”

