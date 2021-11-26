Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Reveals If Kate Bishop Survived Thanos’ Snap

Even thought Avengers: Endgame has come and gone, and the half of all life that Thanos snapped away in , a lot of questions about that continue to pop up. Which characters survived and who didn’t continues to be discussed, how life went about during that five year gap of persons having been dusted, and it shows no signs of stopping. Despite one Eternals star hoping that Marvel fans will stop asking about “The Blip,” the audience can’t help it, especially as Marvel’s Hawkeye features multiple “Thanos Was Right” references. That in mind it begs the question, did Kate Bishop survive?

The opening scene of Marvel’s Hawkeye cements Bishop’s place in the MCU in a big way, revealing that she and her family were living in New York City in the midst of the Battle of New York from the original The Avengers movie. This scene reveals a lot about her family life but also puts her on the path toward becoming the new Hawkeye as she sees what Jeremy Renner’s character was able to do when all eyes are on Iron Man, Thor, and Hulk. So with a place in that big moment of the MCU, did she survive the snap or did she succumb to dust in the blip?

“No, I believe that we see her survive,” Steinfeld told TheWrap. “And we see, you know, loss there as well. And that didn’t happen to her.”

Assuming that we get a scene of Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop during the blip, a moment that was shown in WandaVision with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau as well; but it certainly seems like a big part of her character especially as she quickly put on the Ronin attire that Hawkeye himself wore during the post-Blip era. Only four episodes remain in Hawkeye so precious real estate is all that’s left, and we already know the series will likely go on to set up the Echo spinoff series, so it’s unclear if a mid-blip Bishop will appear, but we can dream.

You can check out the official synopsis for Hawkeye below.



“Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Episodes are directed by executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert & Bertie; executive producer Jonathan Igla is head writer.”



The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive on Wednesdays.