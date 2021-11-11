Disney+ Reveals New Updated Marvel Banner

Marvel has revealed a new banner for its content platform on Disney+ – and you can check it out below! This new look for the Marvel section of Disney+ is just the first of many big surprises that Marvel fans expect to get in the next 24 hours, as Disney is launching it big “Disney+ Day” event this Friday. In addition to this new Marvel banner, Disney+ has also released its big IMAX enhanced versions of Marvel Studios movies on the streaming service a day early. So, Disney has given Marvel fans all the reason in the world to sign back into Disney+ (or sign up) before the official Disney+ day kicks off!

WATCH: New Marvel Disney+ Motion Banner (HD)

Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero Podcast shared this first look at the new Marvel section logo on Disney.

Marvel just got a new banner in its Disney+ section 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rk4ShA0jiF — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) November 11, 2021

As you can see above, the new Marvel Disney+ banner is geared to highlighting the major figures of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. The Banner keeps things vague about the future of the Black Panther by including the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa and his successor Letitia Wright (Shuri) at opposing ends of the images. Other than that though, the lineup of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Captain America II (Anthony Mackie), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are clear references to the lineup of big movies and TV shows that are part of the MCU Phase 4 slate. The motion logo is also a nice touch, sure to wow viewers.

Marvel Studios (and/or Disney) have continuously updated the logo and intro animations for the MCU movies and TV shows – to better and better effect, quite honestly. Going back and looking at earlier Phases of MCU projects can be rough – especially the Phase One films, some of which still carry the logos of the studios that co-owned the films, before Marvel Studios had enough resources to finance its own.

Disney+ Day is expected to give Marvel fans a thrilling look at everything the streaming service will be offering them in the next year. Marvel’s first slate of Disney+ series (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and soon Hawkeye) have set a tone for MCU success on the small screen; new series like Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moonknight, and some big Marvel specials on Halloween and the holidays will take that baton and run with it.

Disney+ Day is Friday, November 12th. You can see the new Marvel banner on the streaming service.