Marvel TV Boss Teases Additional Marvel Knights Shows

Now the Defenders have fallen by the wayside, Jeph Loeb and his team at Marvel Television have been needing to shuffle their cards to determine what comes next. In one recent interview, Loeb has said himself his outfit plans to stick with the street-level characters that are easy to produce for television — the TV exec even went the lengths to label the characters “Marvel Knights,” after the iconic Marvel imprint of the same name.

Loeb also teases some additional “Marvel Knights” shows that are on the way.

“Then the next group is the Marvel Street-Level Heroes, or the Marvel Knights, as we sometimes call them here,” he explains. “So, if the Marvel heroes are here to save the universe, the Marvel Street-Level Heroes, the Marvel Knights, often they are just to save themselves, to save the neighborhood.”

“Some of those appeared on Netflix, but there are others that live in that category, which are still to come.”

Loeb then seemed to tease a whole other corner of the MCU opening, pulling inspiration from Tom Holland’s role as Peter Parker in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise. Some have speculated characters like Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan or Miles Morales could end up showing up in a show on Freeform or the like, mixing in with Cloak & Dagger or Hulu’s Runaways.

“Then we took a look at the Marvel Universe that was upcoming and we knew that Tom Holland was going to be playing the role of Peter Parker in Spider-Man,” Loeb says. “So the idea of YA, the idea of young heroes was something that got us very excited because it works really well on television.”

To date, Marvel Television has Agents of SHIELD on ABC — which ends after next season — Cloak & Dagger on Freeform, and Runaways on Hulu. The outfit also has Ghost Rider and Helstrom coming up on Hulu next year, with all five shows presumably taking place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Runaways Season Three comes out December 13th on Hulu while Ghost Rider and Helstrom are slated for a 2020 release. All four animated The Offenders shows on Hulu are also slated for 2020 releases.