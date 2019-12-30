Marvel Teases Big Moon Knight Event

Slight spoilers for History of the Marvel Universe #6 up ahead! It’s been a moment since we’ve seen Moon Knight in earnest. Recently, he’s been a supporting character in the books of other characters and his last solo run wrapped over a year ago. That could all change in 2020 as the House of Ideas has sinced teased a large Moon Knight-adjacent event within the pages of Mark Waid’s History of the Marvel Universe #6.

As villains do, Galactus monologued over a massive two-page splash recounting both past and future events that happened — or will happen — within the Marvel Universe. One of those mentions includes the “Age of Khonshu,” something Marvel has yet to announced or elaborate on.

We spoke with Jason Aaron earlier this year and the acclaimed Marvel writer suggested he had big plans for the character within the pages of Avengers at one point or another. “Yes, I do have plans for Moon Knight,” Aaron teased us at the time. “It’s a question of ‘When am I gonna slap that in?’ That’s not one of those first arcs after War of the Realms. I really have a big Moon Knight story I really, really want to do. It’s just a matter of when we get to it.”

Aaron was discussing a page in Avengers #10 (2018) which showed various upcoming plot points, some of which have already happened by now. One of the scenes that haven’t happened on that page include Moon Knight leading a massive army of mummies.

“Everything you see on that tease is stuff we’ve either already set up or we’re looking to set up,” the writer continued. “I did the same thing on Thor over the course of years. We did multiple versions of those teasers. I was teasing Mangog five years before we ever got to the Mangog story, so I like putting a pin in things and showing this is literally where we’re going. It might take a little while to get there, but I’m not planning on going anywhere for a while, so we’ll get to all of them.”