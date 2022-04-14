New Moon Knight Poster Showcases Trapped Khonshu Statue

The third episode of Moon Knight featured a lot of excitement and a bad end for Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), the moon god who uses Marc Spektor (Oscar Isaac) as his avatar. Khonshu has been imprisoned in stone by the other gods and was last seen asking Steven Grant (Isaac) to tell Marc to rescue him. While it’s unclear what Khonshu’s future holds, his new form has inspired another unique character poster from Marvel Studios. While we have seen posters of Isaac as Moon Knight, Mr. Knight, and Marc Spector, there have also been some surprising additions to the poster collection. Steven’s fish got his own character poster, which wasn’t nearly as odd as Steven’s name tag or the show’s mysterious scarab getting a poster. Now, Khonshu’s new statue form is being showcased.

Marvel posted a picture of the character poster on Instagram with a “🐦” emoji in the caption. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moon Knight features a lot of Egyptian representation, and Marvel recently released a National Geographic featurette that shows “the ways ancient Egypt inspired” the show. Recently, Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead spoke with ComicBookMovie.com and were asked about working with producer Mohamed Diab and the creative team that crafted the Egyptian experience.

“We were very lucky to have Mohamed guiding us through the day and May Calmawy [who plays Layla El-Faouly] as well, she’s also Egyptian, she was awesome,” Benson shared. “Having them to guide us to the cultural aspects of it, in terms of, the humor of it specifically. Oscar is actually a really, really funny guy, so you have that treasure. Actually, his relationship, in real life, with Ethan [Hawke] was really helpful too. I don’t think there are that many funny scenes between, especially Steven, but really any of Oscar’s characters and Harrow, Ethan’s character, but seeing them, in real life, reinforce the tonal humor. That is kind of a left-of-center version of Marvel humor, that actually I think really helped.”

Moon Knight‘s first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. . If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.