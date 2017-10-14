‘The New Mutants’ Trailer Has A Sneaky X-Men Easter Egg You May Have Missed

The trailer for the X-Men movies spinoff The New Mutants hit the web yesterday and amidst all the horror film atmospherics is a sly X-Men Easter egg that even hardcore fans may have missed.

One of the characters introduced in the new trailer is Magik, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. In the Marvel Comics Universe, Magik is Illyana Rasputin, a mutant teleporter who is also a sorceress. Magik is also the younger sister of the X-Man Colossus and is the best friend of Colossus’ on again, off again love interest, Kitty Pryde.

The trailer for The New Mutants not only introduces Taylor-Joy as the teenage version of Magik but also seems to flashback to Magik as a child. The scene shows Magik sleeping in bed until her eyes open wide.

I that brief scene, fans may notice that Magik is clutching a stuffed animal. That animal appears to be a purple dragon, which is a reference to the X-Men character Lockheed.

Lockheed is a dragon-like alien who bonded with Kitty Pryde during one of the X-Men’s adventures in space. He has remained by Kitty’s side throughout most of Kitty’s superhero career, sans that one time she was trapped in a giant bullet speeding through space (it’s a long story) and more recently when they apparently parted ways after Kitty decided to join the Guardians of the Galaxy with her then-fiance Star-Lord.

For a long time, the X-Men assumed that Lockheed was a kind of alien animal. During Joss Whedon and John Cassaday’s Astonishing X-Men series, it was revealed that Lockheed is actually fully intelligent and had been secretly working for the interstellar security agency SWORD as an informant within the Xavier School. Nonetheless, Lockheed is still looked at as the adorable mascot of the X-Men.

The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 13, 2018.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include Deadpool 2 on June 1, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.