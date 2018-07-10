Marilyn Manson Reveals Music Video for Marvel’s ‘New Mutants’ Movie

Fans still have a long wait ahead of them before The New Mutants lands in theaters, but that didn’t stop Marilyn Manson from releasing a music video for a song he recorded for the film. Check out the video for the song “Cry Little Sister” above.

Unfortunately, the new video doesn’t contain any footage from the upcoming film, though horror fans might recognize that this song isn’t an original, but actually a cover. The original version of “Cry Little Sister” was performed by Gerard McMahon for 1987’s vampire classic The Lost Boys.

Marvel fans might find the song choice for the soundtrack somewhat unexpected, yet the upcoming film is slated to be a more horrifying chapter into the X-Men universe.

“It’s basically about these mutants in a facility for damaged mutants,” star Charlie Heaton shared with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “It’s a story about these characters coming to grips with who they are and it’s a horror X-Men movie, which we haven’t seen before. I feel like, for an X-Men movie, yeah, I think they’re going full-fledged horror. Without saying too much – I really don’t want to give away too much what it’s about, it’s very under wraps – but it is, in terms of anything we’ve seen in the X-Men world, it’s definitely a horror film. It’s scarier than anything we’ve seen in that genre.”

Regardless of the tone of the upcoming film, its journey to release has been difficult. The first trailer debuted last year, with the film reportedly being released on April 13th of this year. The film was then pushed back by more than a year for reshoots, with the film now boasting an August 2, 2019 release date.

According to star Anya Taylor-Joy, the reasons for the reshoots are to amplify the horror elements and also to incorporate an all-new character.

“I don’t think it being delayed is a bad thing because it’s definitely more important to make sure that we get it right than rushing to make a date,” Taylor-Joy confirmed with The Playlist. “So, hopefully, all of these reshoots and adding of the new character that will give the fans an altogether satisfactory, wonderful product.”

The latest chapter in the X-Men saga, X-Men: Dark Phoenix was also delayed from its release in November of this year to February 14, 2019.

Stay tuned for details about the upcoming The New Mutants.

