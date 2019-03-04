‘The New Mutants’ Could Debut on Disney+

The future of The New Mutants has essentially been in limbo since production on the film started and now, the movie could end up premiering on Disney+ later this year. According to THR, it “sounds like a safe bet” that The New Mutants is released through Disney’s new streaming service.

It’s another bump in the rocky road for the Fox film, one in which has had a handful of different release dates over the past year or so. Prior to the new report from THR, rumors suggested that The New Mutants could have been released through Hulu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After those reports surfaced, X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner went on record saying she’d “hate to see” the film end up on Hulu.

“They worked hard on it,” Shuler Donner said at a Television Critics Association panel earlier this year. “I want to see it released (theatrically), I’d hate to see it thrown at Hulu.”

Directed by Josh Boone, The New Mutants is set to have an all-star cast featuring the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, Alice Braga, and Antonio Banderas. Though it’s released a teaser ages ago, little isk now about the exact plot of New Mutants, other than the fact it’s supposed to be full-on horror.

“It’s basically about these mutants in a facility for damaged mutants. It’s a story about these characters coming to grips with who they are and it’s a horror X-Men movie, which we haven’t seen before,” Heaton told Entertainment Weekly about the plot of New Mutants.

“I feel like, for an X-Men movie, yeah, I think they’re going full-fledged horror. Without saying too much — I really don’t want to give away too much what it’s about, it’s very under wraps — but it is, in terms of anything we’ve seen in the X-Men world, it’s definitely a horror film. It’s scarier than anything we’ve seen in that genre.”The New Mutants is currently scheduled for release on August 2nd. Fox’s other X-Men property out this year — Dark Phoenix — is due out June 7th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!