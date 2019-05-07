The New Mutants Gets a New Release Date From Disney

The Walt Disney Company sent out an official slate of upcoming films from all of its various properties on Tuesday morning, showing the plans of certain franchises all the way through 2027. While the years way in the future are mostly up in the air, we now have plenty of clarity about the next couple, and what Disney is choosing to do with everything it acquired after purchasing 21st Century Fox. This includes The New Mutants, the X-Men based film that Fox was originally supposed to release last year.

There have been several issues with the production of New Mutants, including a round of tumultuous reshoots to make the film more frightening, though those never actually happened. Some wondered if Disney would ever actually release the movie now that the House of Mouse owns it, but it looks as though it will indeed see the light of day. In the announcement of the upcoming movie slate, Disney revealed that it has moved The New Mutants off of its August 2019 release date, instead choosing to give the film its debut on April 3, 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New Mutants was reportedly going to endure a massive round of reshoots in order to make the film scarier for audiences. However, before that could happen, Disney purchased Fox and the rights to the movie. With The New Mutants apparently being an issue for Fox, and the pending introduction of the X-Men into the MCU, the release of the movie seemed like it might not ever happen.

Yes, Disney delayed New Mutants once again, but this announcement means that the company still does have plans to put it into theaters. The new release date is also good for Disney considering that there will only be two Marvel movies hitting theaters in 2020. While The New Mutants likely won’t be as successful at the box office as a film from the MCU, it will still help fill the void between Spider-Man: Far From Home and whatever Marvel’s next release is.

Are you looking forward to finally seeing The New Mutants arrive in theaters? Let us know in the comments.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!