‘The New Mutants’: Magik Wields Her Soulsword in New Teaser Description

A mutant’s signature weapon made its first appearance in a new teaser for The New Mutants shown at Comic Con Experience 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The teaser was shown during a panel presentation by 20th Century Fox. Universo X-Men provided a description of the panel, which we’ve translated using Google Translate with a bit of finesse and common sense:

The clip begins with the film’s five leads – Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mirage (Blu Hunt), Sunspot (Henry Zaga), Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), and Sunspot (Charlie Heaton) – in an abandoned hospital room with a chair and a lie detector. They decide to play a game to get to know each other better but are all actually reluctant to talk about their pasts.

However, Magik, as seen in this teaser, is much more confident and rebellious than she appeared in the first The New Mutants trailer that was released to the public. She decides to start the game herself and reveals that her mutant power “Killed 18 men. One by one.”

The teaser then cuts to a scene of Magik turning and her arm becoming covered in metal with an effect similar to that of Colossus, her mutant brother, from the original X-Men trilogy. In her hand is sword covered in blue flame.

This armor is Magik’s soul armor and her sword is the Soulsword. These are mystical weapons that she gained through her torturous tutelage under the demonic Belasco, lord of the hell dimension of Limbo. These are Magik’s signature items and they are vital to the plot of the “The Demon Bear Saga,” the story on which the New Mutants movie is based.

Josh Boone also hinted at Comic Con Experience that The New Mutants sequel may be set in Brazil.

The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 13, 2018. Other upcoming X-Men movies include the untitled Deadpool sequel on June 1, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.