New Mutants Director Reveals When the New Trailer Will Debut

The New Mutants trailer is coming soon. Fans asked director Josh Boone when we can expect to see the new trailer for the upcoming X-Men spinoff movie. Boone said it’ll be released in January, which means it’s just weeks away. The film’s principal photography took place in 2017, but its release his been delayed multiple times. Following Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox, it has been slated for an April 2020 release. New Mutants comic book artist Bill Sienkiewicz was a guest on a recent episode of Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin’s Fatman Beyond podcast. He said that he has seen the new trailer and fans are going to love it.

“I don’t know if I’m even allowed to mention any of this, but I will say that The New Mutants film if you’ve heard anything about it the last couple years… two days ago, I heard from Josh Boone, the director,” Sienkiewicz said. “And he sent me a new trailer. They’ve been working on it, and it is phenomenal. I got chills. It looks like, because of the whole Disney-Fox merger, takeover, whatever … it’s got the blessings of Marvel. And it feels more Marvel in terms of what they’re doing, but also the horror elements of the film are in place. It’s really, absolutely stellar, just what I’ve seen. I think it’s coming out — they haven’t mentioned the exact release date, but I’m very excited about it.”

The New Mutants will be the final installment of the X-Men movies franchise that was. The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes. Boone co-wrote the script with Knate Lee.

There we go: A brand new trailer for #NewMutants is set to debut online in January! pic.twitter.com/091rLTLHP4 — New Mutants Updates (@NewMutantsUp) December 21, 2019

Boone and Lee pitched The New Mutants as a trilogy of movies. The project got underway in 2015. Since filming, the movie received several delays in its release. It is now scheduled for an April 2020 release, more than two years after the release date first given.

The New Mutants will blend mutants with teen horror. The film is inspired by “The Demon Saga,” the most popular New Mutants story, which Sienkiewicz illustrated. The film sees the teens trapped in a secret facility and fighting to stay alive. “It’s tricky and I haven’t seen the final cut of it,” Taylor-Joy said of the film’s tone, “but the energy [around] while we were making it was different than from what people have seen before.” The sale of 20th Century Fox to Disney, which plans to integrate the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, means the two proposed sequels to The New Mutants are unlikely to happen.

Are you excited about The New Mutants? Let us know in the comments. The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 3, 2020.