Thor Writer Shares Grisly New Image From Upcoming Series

After spending the majority of Sunday morning informing the masses how wrong comic piracy is, writer Donny Cates took a breather by sharing a new panel from his upcoming run on Thor and boy, it’s a doozy. Whatever the case, it appears the shown image takes place after a major fight as the God of Thunder has blood — ahem, and various bodily tissues — dripping off his hand and Mjolnir alike.

In a recent interview with CBR, Cates revealed his Thor run leans on the character’s new title as king of Asgard; the writer admits it leans into his mindset having to take over for legendary Thor writer Jason Aaron. “I can’t really get into overall specifics, but I will say the theme running throughout the entire thing is me steering into the ‘Jason’ of it all,” Cates says. “Because Jason’s run ended with Thor becoming king of Asgard. So my run starts off with him looking at his new kingdom and at the culmination of his life that was Jason’s run and saying, “Are all my best stories behind me?” [Laughs] Which is me leaning into walking into Jason’s shadow.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The writer adds, “People treat Thor differently now and he’s looking towards the end of his time as the strong headed prince. He now has to be the man in charge. So, what does that mean?”

Thor #1 hits comic shops January 1st. The run’s first solicitation can be found below and you can see the teaser trailer for the series in the video above.

THOR #1

(W) Donny Cates

(A) Nic Klein

(CA) Olivier Coipel

A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSTAR CREATIVE TEAM TAKES THE KING OF ASGARD TO NEW REALMS OF GLORY!

The prince is now a king. All Asgard lies before Thor, the God of Thunder. And after many months of war, the Ten Realms are finally at peace. But the skies above the Realm Eternal are never clear for long. The Black Winter is coming. And the God of the Storm will be powerless before it.

Do you have the latest Thor run on your pull list? What’s been your favorite Thor story to date? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!