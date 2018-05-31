‘New Warriors’ Won’t Air on Freeform, Marvel Series Finding New Home

Marvel’s New Warriors is supposedly just around the corner, but the series will have to find a new network home if it wants to air sometime in 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Freeform will no longer air Marvel’s half-hour scripted comedy. Despite picking it up straight to series, the Disney-owned network has decided it would rather not air New Warriors, leaving Marvel in a bit of a jam.

Now, with Freeform backing out, Marvel will shop the series to various other networks, with the hopes of still airing it in 2018.

The pilot for the series reportedly tested through the roof, with Disney executives getting very excited about the project. Freeform, however, couldn’t find a slot for it in 2018 as it had originally intended. Since the network couldn’t find a time to air the series, Marvel requested the option to take it elsewhere and Freeform obliged.

Sources tell THR that Marvel, which is owned by Disney, can’t sell to outside competitors. This keeps the options for the new series very limited, but Marvel seems dead-set on debuting the series next year.

“We are extremely excited about Marvel’s New Warriors and look forward to finding the perfect partner to launch the series with in 2018,” said president of Marvel Entertainment, Dan Buckley.

New Warriors stars Derek Theler as Mister Immortal, and Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl.