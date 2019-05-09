New X-Men Movies Poster Teases The Phoenix Will Rise

The final chapter in Fox’s X-Men franchise will soon be upon us, but before that chapter is fully closed fans will see the Phoenix rise one last time according to a slick new poster for Dark Phoenix. Sophie Turner will bring Jean Grey’s journey to becoming Phoenix and then ultimately Dark Phoenix in the film, and the new comic book style poster bears the tagline “The Phoenix Will Rise”. Turner can be seen alongside Jessica Chastain’s mysterious character in the poster, as well as Magneto, Cyclops, Storm, Nightcrawler, Mystique, Beast, and Charlies Xavier.

The post also teases some exclusive content, special events, and fun surprises will be dropping on X-Men Day, taking place on Monday, May 13th. As to what that will be we aren’t sure, but hopefully, fans will see either some new footage or learn about a new screening opportunity, and you can check out the full post below.

While Dark Phoenix won’t be the true last Fox X-Men film (that will go to New Mutants in 2020), it is the final chapter for this current cast of X-Men, a cast that came into the fold starting in X-Men: First Class. Now the X-Men are back under the Marvel Studios umbrella thanks to the Disney Fox deal, and the next time we see them we are likely to see some huge changes, so fans should definitely enjoy the crew’s last time out for a while.

You can check out the full description for Dark Phoenix below.

“In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th.

