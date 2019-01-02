Watch Brazil Ring in New Year With Fireworks and the ‘Avengers’ Theme

When it came to ringing in the New Year there were lots of ways people around the world said goodbye to 2018 and hello to 2019 on Monday night, but none were quite as epic as in Brazil. In Rio de Janeiro, they rang in 2019 to the sounds of the Avengers theme.

As you can check out in this video shared on Twitter, the Brazilian celebration commemorated the arrival of a new year with a gorgeous fireworks display and the Avengers theme. Turns out the two go together brilliantly making for a very exciting celebration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vocês viram? A queima de fogos de Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro ao som da musica tema dos Vingadores! 😂 #Avengers #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/SOxPeqMqV8 — Nerdisticamente (@NerdisticoNews) January 1, 2019

Guessing by some of the replies to the tweet it seems that some fans didn’t quite realize right away that it was the Avengers theme but thought it was a pretty great choice, especially with Avengers: Endgame heading to theaters this April.

The film, which many fans hope undoes Thanos’ devastating snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, is the movie that fans are most looking forward to in 2019. Endgame tops both Fandango and Atom Ticket’s polls for what movies fans most want to see in the New Year with two other Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings — Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home — not too far behind.

“Although we expect to see some movement in preferences as release dates near and studios ramp up marketing efforts, there were clear winners in each category. The battles for box office dominance between Dwayne Johnson, Lupita Nyong’o, The Avengers, and Star Wars will be epic, and the 2019 slate looks great overall,” Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets, shared. “Despite all the headlines about streaming formats dominating the industry, our survey found that consumers are still very enthusiastic about seeing movies in the theater.”

He added, “An overwhelming 86 percent of survey respondents said they are likely to see movies in theaters in 2019. Interestingly, a large majority of consumers — 76 percent — plan to watch the movies they loved and saw in the theater again at home.”

And while fans are excited about Endgame, they will have a lot more to look forward beyond that. During an interview with the Playback podcast from Variety and iHeart Radio, producer Kevin Feige hinted that there are more things to come after Endgame.

“The only thing we’ve officially, officially announced after Avengers: Endgame is the Spider-Man movie that we’re working on now, Spider-Man: Far From Home,” said Feige. “There are other things in development, there are other filmmakers [including The Eternals director Chloe Zhao and Black Widow director Cate Shortland] who are working on things in development. But when and where and how and why, we haven’t discussed yet. But it is fair to say that we will continue making films after Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

What did you think about the use of the Avengers theme to ring in the New Year in Brazil? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.